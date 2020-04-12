Russian 'Striptease' Skater Sets Instagram on Fire With Nude Quarantine Reading

With self-isolation measures introduced around Russia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2015 World Champion Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has decided to entertain herself with some occasional reading, which apparently does not require any sports uniform or clothes at all.

Russian figure skating champ Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who rose to international fame with her eye-popping “striptease” performance during the Skate Canada Grand Prix a few years ago, shared a racy pic with her Instagram followers, featuring her naked body covered with nothing but a book.

The nude image was a reply to one of her followers’ questions about what was she reading at the moment. Tuktamysheva decided to provide her answer in an eloquent manner, laying in her bed covered with a book titled “Life” by French author Guy de Maupassant.

The question was part of the skater’s attempt to engage with her fans throughout the self-isolation regime introduced in Russia in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Just a day ago, Tuktamysheva shared a video on Instagram featuring a set of her daily exercise as she called upon everyone not to forget about fitness and make the best out of the situation.

“In the first days it was very unusual for me, because training and movement is what my life is all about,” the skater shared.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva is the 2015 world and European champion, who launched the “undressing trend”, after she stole the international spotlight with her strip-down-to-lingerie performance in Canada in 2018. Just two months, ago in February, the skater openly announced that she was single again, following her break up with figure skater Andrei Lazukin, who she'd been dating since 2015.