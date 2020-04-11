Virtual Strip Clubs Offer Safety Net for Unemployed Dancers and Quarantined Celebrities

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the world, governments are implementing strict quarantine measures leading to the closure of social venues like bars and clubs, seeing hundreds of thousands of employees left unemployed and without income.

Virtual strip clubs are popping up on Instagram Live now that the coronavirus pandemic has led to the closures of physical venues, allowing customers to recreate the experience digitally, the New York Times reported.

The 'Respectfully Justin Show', hosted by former professional basketball player and a social-media personality Justin LaBoy, and Justin Dior Combs - entrepreneur and P. Diddy’s 26-year-old son - are hosting virtual events after an early morning epiphany during a livestream.

“I was like, man, I need a demon to call up,” LaBoy said, while speaking to the New York Times. “I said, ‘Where my demons at?’".

HOW YALL DEMONS 😈 HOLDING UP???? pic.twitter.com/xeTAmO4rBs — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) April 11, 2020

​After women offered to participate in his previously free livestream, he began charging viewers.

Dancers are reportedly paid through Cash App user names posted to the stream allowing followers to send money.

“If it wasn’t for Justin and his Lives I don’t know what I would have done or how I would have paid my bills or gotten food in my house,” said Sasha, a dancer featured on the pop-up show who claimed that she has made $4000 while participating.

LaBoy’s events have reportedly attracted a widespread audience, including celebrities and artists like the Weeknd and Diplo, as well as NFL and NBA players and influencers. Shaquille O’Neal, Meek Mill, YG, Casanova and Lil Yachty have also taken part in the pay-for-view livestream as special guests.

Shoutout to @theweeknd he’s the realest nigga in the industry and supports everything I do... XO Demon Time 💫 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) April 10, 2020

​Hours before the show, LaBoy will signal the upcoming event on various platforms with a #respectfully. A new Instagram handle is created for each event and details are announced on Twitter in order to evade being caught by Instagram's policy against explicit content.

According to Justin, he has been banned from Instagram and needs a new place to host his livestreams.

Who in the demon community going to sacrifice they IG page so I can use it to go live??? I can’t have a personal page I think I’m banned for life 🤦🏽‍♂️😭 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) April 11, 2020

​Atlanta's Magic City, perhaps the worlds most famous strip club, is also offering 'virtual lap dances' through Instagram stories to provide services for those missing their normal face-to-face interaction.

In Amsterdam, a campaign to raise funds for sex workers affected by the city's famous Red Light District has been put in place, to help them to afford essential supplies throughout the lockdown.

Bars and strip clubs around the world have closed as the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world. Hundreds of thousands of people employed as bartenders, bottle-service girls, barbacks and dancers are without wages.