'No Bull**it!': Twitterati in Love With Rep Katie Porter in Samantha Bee Clip

Freshman lawmaker, Representative Katie Porter, appeared on Samatha Bee's virtual TBS show from her home in California to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic which has already infected over 19,400 people in Porter's home state, according to California Department of Public Health.

Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) went viral for her straightforward response to TBS host Samatha Bee when asked if "she's [Porter] exhausted from appearing in every Republican's nightmare". Porter said that the role was "very comfortable for me" and Twitter users loved the rest of her reply as well.

“If you’re full of bull**it, I’m coming for ya,” she stated during the video-conference, referring to opposing GOP lawmakers. “I just don’t have time. I’m a single mom. The dinner’s burning. I’m late to something. I have 4,000 emails. My hair is frizzy. I haven’t shaved my legs in a week. No bull**it.”

For those taking notes at home, here’s a list of things I don’t have time for:



1. That.pic.twitter.com/apmGFOnZgz — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) April 10, 2020

​Her short response immediately went viral and received lasting affection from Twitter users.

I had no idea how much I needed this video until I played it three times. Thank you. — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #StayHomeSaveLives (@VABVOX) April 10, 2020

She’s a rockstar!! — Random Kansan (@Just4mynews) April 10, 2020

She’s my SHERO. I love and adore Rep. Porter ♥️ Major girl crush! — 🦠 🌙🦠 (@SheriisLivid) April 10, 2020

​Some loved Porter's response for how relatable it is amid self-isolation and quarantine surrounding the deadly pandemic sweeping the globe.

The other day I actually gave in and shaved my legs. Later on that day I saw I'd missed some areas as I don't wear my glasses in the shower.

So maybe no more shaving? — Jo Calland (@jcalland) April 10, 2020

​Some users urged Porter to consider running for a higher political post.

You are a freakin brilliant rockstar. Hope to cast a vote for you when you run for President one day soon. pic.twitter.com/gjc1TApxdJ — Red Zin (@lisag2031) April 10, 2020

I'm in my 80's & a lifelong Republican & I would rush past 20-somethings with my walker to cast a Presidential vote for #KatiePorter



If she's not Biden's first choice for VP, when he returns to NH I'm throwing my teeth at him & then sending her campaign $100. — Josh Madan (@WasGOP) April 10, 2020

​Some noted Samatha Bee's gut-punched reaction to Porter's response.

I think you made @iamsambee climax with your statement there 🤣 — Brian Wohl (@brianwohl) April 10, 2020

​Porter elaborated on the lack of COVID-19 tests in California, saying that "tests are scattered unevenly throughout the nation" and noted that her state does not have many officially confirmed cases, in part, because of a lack of available tests. Porter noted that a state or nation can claim low COVID-19 numbers of there are no test results.

Currently, there are over half a million people said to be infected in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data. The number of cases in California has surpassed 19,400 as of 9 April data from the California Health Department.