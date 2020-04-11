'Dress Me Up'! Bella Thorne Screams as She Teases Fans With Sexy Quarantine Selfies

Last week, American actress and singer Bella Thorne teased her 22.6-million Instagram audience with a seductive home performance of a yet-unreleased song, and as the quarantine saga continues in the US, so does the celebrity’s vivid engagement with social media.

Disney child star Bella Thorne has again dropped a bomb on her fans with a series of slinky selfies on Instagram. Posing in a black and white Chanel bodysuit and very revealing denim shorts, the actress dared her followers to “dress her up like a Barbie”, and judging by the one million likes in just a day, many did not seem to mind.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Dress me up like a Barbie 😍 Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne) 9 Апр 2020 в 10:16 PDT

Instagram users immediately started begging Thorne to keep them company during quarantine, but the actress herself would have probably enjoyed more self-isolating with her boyfriend, Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo. Just a few weeks ago the couple celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary, albeit on face time due to quarantine measures, as Thorne herself revealed.

“Wishing I was back in this moment with my Italian rockstar”, the actress wrote on Instagram, as she posted some cute swimsuit pics with her loved one.

Soon after that, Thorne made another catchy gesture, by posting a video where she was singing a yet-unreleased acoustic song which features such lyrics as “try to get to know one another, before releasing the bombs”. The child celebrity asked her fans whether the new single should be released during quarantine and received a wave of encouraging messages, but this did not happen yet. Prior to self-isolation measures, Thorne was planning to release her whole new album “What Do You See Now” later this year but it’s not clear now when this will take place in the end.