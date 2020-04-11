'Elusive' German Prince Sued by Ex-Wife for Not Re-Paying Debt - Reports

Prince Casimir Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, whose ancestral property includes 800-year-old Sayn castle in Bavaria, a flat in London's Knightsbridge, and a house in Uruguay, is being sued by his ex-wife Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein for failing to pay back money he borrowed from 2010 to 2013, according to the Daily Mail.
Seven years after giving money to her ex-husband to solve a problem related to his son Alexander, Corinna decided to apply to the London Supreme Court to sue for not receiving a reply from the prince regarding the unpaid debt.
The former Mrs. Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn started the legal procedure last October but could not meet the Prince in person to serve the documents. The prince now has a house and an office in Uruguay, but neighbours do not see him at either of these addresses, though recent reports suggest that the prince and his new wife are now settled in Uruguay.
"Two conclusions are to be drawn – the Sayn address is not or is no longer his address, and the prince is seeking to evade service," his ex-wife's solicitor says.
Prince Casimir is the second son of German Prince Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and Countess Gabriela. He owns a financial company specialising in the development and management of agricultural projects in South America. 14 years after divorcing his first wife, he married a model, Alana Bunte, last year.
