Elon Musk's Cryptic Twitter Message Leaves Netizens Pondering

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted a meme showing an asteroid smashing into Earth while an astronaut on the moon exclaims: "Oh God, The Economy!", adding a mysterious "But actually" caption. The meme is apparently dedicated to pointing out the absurdity of making money more important than human compassion amid the coronavirus outbreak. Musk's tweet left some netizens guessing why the billionaire shared the meme using those precise words.
But actually pic.twitter.com/jlowaHobXO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2020
Some users offered their own version of asteroid memes.
Stonks pic.twitter.com/wy9o8Q6CEX— Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) April 10, 2020
More like...? pic.twitter.com/Avy8kaWwmF— Matt Teske (@mrekset) April 10, 2020
Yeah, but...... pic.twitter.com/23wNzi0pgk— @THE1STP0WER (Kris 🌞) (@ATHE1STP0WER) April 10, 2020
Some suggested that Musk could be dropping Mars colonization hints.
What kind of economy will Mars have? Will Martians have currency?— Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) April 10, 2020
Time for Mars 🔴 pic.twitter.com/mUpfZCdaOu— K10 ✨©️ (@Kristennetten) April 10, 2020
Some offered additional memes on the economy.
While some were not in the mood for joking.
😂😂👍🙏.... thank you elon for this.. world is in Danger and for some its all about Economy...— Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) April 10, 2020
Economy goes bad— Princesa ancap 🇭🇰》 (@ellanteon) April 10, 2020
Food prices go high
Criminality go high
Violence
Crises
Caos
Marcial law
Hugry people
So funny 🤣🤣🤣
In March, Musk mocked fears of the coronavirus, tweeting that it was "dumb". Tesla halted production at its primary auto manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, on 23 March amid the pandemic, which has seen workers given sharply reduced salaries or in some cases none at all.
