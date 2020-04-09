Internet Cites 2020 Vibes as Woman Spills Glass of Wine on Herself While Using Instagram Filter

A video of a 28-year old woman video-recording herself with an Instagram filter, only to have the glass red wine she was holding spill all over her face and top, has gone viral.
While relaxing during the national lockdown in the UK, Parker toyed with a filter which showed her the type of cheese she would be.
She waves her head from side to side unassumingly, and just as she relaxes her a hand a little too much, a red wave of delicious Bordeaux creates a hilarious wine-induced disaster.
what cheese are you (spills wine all over face) pic.twitter.com/yiJbRUsDhU— The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) April 7, 2020
The video was uploaded to Parker's Instagram account on Tuesday and netizens loved it, causing it to quickly circulate across social media.
View this post on Instagram
Some said that they had never related more to a video, suggesting that it encapsulated the feeling of 2020.
One decried the loss of the alcoholic beverage.
Absolutely disgusting.— Gary brewster (@Garybrewster3) April 9, 2020
I've seen a lot of sex, violence and pretty disturbing stuff on here.
But wasting red wine is the limit for me. Cant get it out of my head.
Such a waste.
IF YOU CAN BE ANYTHING IN LIFE
BE CAREFUL NOT TO SPILL RED WINE.
Another user compared it to a scene from the move Carrie.
Carrie pic.twitter.com/VvjS5lzXGW— Raven Mayne (@Ravenmayne) April 9, 2020
One netizen identified that the cheese app had landed on 'Edam. A Classic', and, seemingly referencing the viral nature of the video, said that the selection was correct.
So it was right in the end pic.twitter.com/W0Pi33wv3Y— elizabeth holmes #1 stan (@concombre_bleu) April 7, 2020
Others joked that perhaps she had had enough wine.
She’s reached her limit 🤪— DM Hudson (@dmhudson83) April 9, 2020
The United Kingdom remains in a total lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the country remaining in self-isolation to slow the spread of the pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)