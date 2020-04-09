Internet Cites 2020 Vibes as Woman Spills Glass of Wine on Herself While Using Instagram Filter

Nicole Parker went improbably viral this week after she uploaded a video in which she splashed her face and torso in red wine while attempting to use an Instagram filter showing the kind of cheese she is.

A video of a 28-year old woman video-recording herself with an Instagram filter, only to have the glass red wine she was holding spill all over her face and top, has gone viral.

While relaxing during the national lockdown in the UK, Parker toyed with a filter which showed her the type of cheese she would be.

She waves her head from side to side unassumingly, and just as she relaxes her a hand a little too much, a red wave of delicious Bordeaux creates a hilarious wine-induced disaster.

what cheese are you (spills wine all over face) pic.twitter.com/yiJbRUsDhU — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) April 7, 2020

​The video was uploaded to Parker's Instagram account on Tuesday and netizens loved it, causing it to quickly circulate across social media.

View this post on Instagram Prosecco ready 🥂 A post shared by Nicole Parker (@nicolelauren20) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:23am PST

Some said that they had never related more to a video, suggesting that it encapsulated the feeling of 2020.

One decried the loss of the alcoholic beverage.

Absolutely disgusting.

I've seen a lot of sex, violence and pretty disturbing stuff on here.

But wasting red wine is the limit for me. Cant get it out of my head.

Such a waste.

IF YOU CAN BE ANYTHING IN LIFE

BE CAREFUL NOT TO SPILL RED WINE. — Gary brewster (@Garybrewster3) April 9, 2020

​Another user compared it to a scene from the move Carrie.

​One netizen identified that the cheese app had landed on 'Edam. A Classic', and, seemingly referencing the viral nature of the video, said that the selection was correct.

So it was right in the end pic.twitter.com/W0Pi33wv3Y — elizabeth holmes #1 stan (@concombre_bleu) April 7, 2020

​Others joked that perhaps she had had enough wine.

She’s reached her limit 🤪 — DM Hudson (@dmhudson83) April 9, 2020

​The United Kingdom remains in a total lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the country remaining in self-isolation to slow the spread of the pandemic.