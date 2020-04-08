Watch Confluence of Two Rivers Form Holy Ganges in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Rising in the Himalayas and emptying into the Bay of Bengal, the 2,525-kilometre Ganges, also known as Ganga is the holiest river in India, worshipped by people of the Hindu faith as a goddess. The river helps sustain an estimated 10% of the world’s population apart from its religious importance.

The confluence of two streams of the Ganga, Alaknanda and Bhagirathi, is the birthplace of holiest Indian river the Ganges. It is not only a sacred place of worship for Hindus but also a spectacular place to witness the merging of tributaries.

A video, going viral on social media, shows one of the facets of "Incredible India" – the tag line of the government’s tourism and culture department.

Confluence of the two distinct Alaknanda and Bhagirathi into an unified 'Ganga' at Devprayag pic.twitter.com/x8YEIjCDMW — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 7, 2020

The confluence of the two tributaries can readily be seen as both amalgamate into one.

The mesmerism of the confluence occurs at Devprayag (Godly Confluence) situated in India’s mountainous state of Uttarakhand. It is also believed that three rivers meet here to form the Ganges as the river Saraswati merges the two underground.