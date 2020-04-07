'Can We Get a F**king Break?' Netizens Hysterical About Chernobyl Radiation Spike

The year 2020 apparently thought that devastating wildfires in Australia, which according to some estimates killed one billion animals, extreme tension between the United States and Iran, and the coronavirus pandemic, which is currently affecting over 1.4 million is not enough.

Some social media users became hysterical after hearing news of radiation levels spiking to 16 times above normal in Chernobyl, the site of the world’s largest nuclear power plant disaster. The rise occurred due to massive forest fires which started in the Chernobyl exclusion zone last weekend. The blaze has engulfed at least 35 hectares of forest.

Experts say that, as a result of fires, radioactive elements in soil and plants were released into the atmosphere and carried by the wind. Ukrainian officials sought calm by noting that the situation is under control, but it seems that, for netizens, it was too late, as panic mode was activated on social media...

How bad can 2020 get? — Chattiee (@JoanneWithTheE) April 6, 2020

we might as well just roll over and wait for death at this point..... — 生活 (@darklordmalikkk) April 6, 2020

​Some users started predicting what other calamities could befall humanity in 2020.

pretty sure famine is next — KimLearnsToTweet2020 (@Kim63727785) April 6, 2020

Honestly I wouldn't be surprised if we were all striked by a meteoroid and wiped out.. like dinosaurs — 𝓜𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓪𝓶𝓲✨ (@nerdyguurrl) April 6, 2020

​One user made a disaster calendar.

One user stood up and spoke out for the entire population: "Can we get a f**king break?"

Despite the alarming news, some users did not lose their sense of humour.

That's ok. It's not like there are any other bad news at the moment. — Miguel d'Oliveira (@MigueldOliveira) April 5, 2020

"I should have kept the dinosaurs, the dinosaurs wouldn't have put me through this" — The Handsome Hangman's Son (@smallseal17) April 7, 2020

Some joked that fires in Chernobyl dwarfed the coronavirus epidemic.

The whole world: nothing could be worse than a coronavirus.

Ukraine: hahaha. Hold my beer.



I'm so "lucky" to live here🙄#Ukraine #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/RdSqykAnpQ — D. (@mork_ande) April 6, 2020

Others honed their meme skills.