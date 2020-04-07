'Can We Get a F**king Break?' Netizens Hysterical About Chernobyl Radiation Spike

Some social media users became hysterical after hearing news of radiation levels spiking to 16 times above normal in Chernobyl, the site of the world’s largest nuclear power plant disaster. The rise occurred due to massive forest fires which started in the Chernobyl exclusion zone last weekend. The blaze has engulfed at least 35 hectares of forest.
Experts say that, as a result of fires, radioactive elements in soil and plants were released into the atmosphere and carried by the wind. Ukrainian officials sought calm by noting that the situation is under control, but it seems that, for netizens, it was too late, as panic mode was activated on social media...
How bad can 2020 get?— Chattiee (@JoanneWithTheE) April 6, 2020
we might as well just roll over and wait for death at this point.....— 生活 (@darklordmalikkk) April 6, 2020
Some users started predicting what other calamities could befall humanity in 2020.
pretty sure famine is next— KimLearnsToTweet2020 (@Kim63727785) April 6, 2020
Honestly I wouldn't be surprised if we were all striked by a meteoroid and wiped out.. like dinosaurs— 𝓜𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓪𝓶𝓲✨ (@nerdyguurrl) April 6, 2020
One user made a disaster calendar.
Here pic.twitter.com/BoxJD5A4qT— lyricss (@lyricsscn) April 5, 2020
One user stood up and spoke out for the entire population: "Can we get a f**king break?"
Despite the alarming news, some users did not lose their sense of humour.
That's ok. It's not like there are any other bad news at the moment.— Miguel d'Oliveira (@MigueldOliveira) April 5, 2020
"I should have kept the dinosaurs, the dinosaurs wouldn't have put me through this"— The Handsome Hangman's Son (@smallseal17) April 7, 2020
Some joked that fires in Chernobyl dwarfed the coronavirus epidemic.
The whole world: nothing could be worse than a coronavirus.— D. (@mork_ande) April 6, 2020
Ukraine: hahaha. Hold my beer.
I'm so "lucky" to live here🙄#Ukraine #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/RdSqykAnpQ
Others honed their meme skills.
April 6, 2020
April 6, 2020
