Register
23:25 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean K-Pop group EXO poses prior to the K-Pop Awards 2014 in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.

    #EXO8thAnniversary Trends Worldwide as Fans Celebrate 8 Years Since Group’s debut

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/24/1078872411_0:0:3314:1864_1200x675_80_0_0_f653791e2bb755e4bd69f8f58248136a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202004071078871999-exo8thanniversary-trends-worldwide-as-fans-celebrate-8-years-since-groups-debut/

    The K-pop boy band showed love to their fans, too, and celebrated the date together with them.

    EXO-L (the official name for EXO fans) started trending #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 in Korean, which means “Our youth is called EXO” shortly after midnight on the 8th of April (Korean time). The band debuted the same day in 2012 and fans all over the world added to the trending hashtag #EXO8thAnniversary to give love and admiration to their favs, also using quotes from the members and sharing significant moments and videos through the whole of EXO's career.

    The EXO members did not stay aside and celebrate the date with some posts. One of the lead vocalists, Baekhyun, tweeted that EXO's youth are EXO-Ls, and thanked them and shared an unpublished selfie.

    The leader of the band, Suho, who recently released his first solo album, shared via Instagram a handwritten message in Korean: “Thank you for the past 8 years, EXO-L”.

    The main dancer and famous “Gucci Boy” Kai posted a photo from debuting days with the words “Always miss (fans)”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    120408

    Публикация от @ zkdlin

    Main rapper Chanyeol updated his Instagram with a story dedicated to the anniversary and a debut photo congratulating fans with the important day.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    이땐 알았을까 #0408

    Публикация от EXO_CY (@real__pcy)

    Chanyeol is known for the trust and love of the EXO-Ls, even being tattooed with the debut date of the band to keep the band and fans closer.

    Fans are flooding Twitter with tweets to congratulate their favourite band.

    Related:

    In Chen of EXO's Footstep? S Korean Actor Sung Joon Reveals He Has Wife and Child
    Break of Dawn After Storm: EXO Chen Announces New Duo After Marriage Controversy
    Suho is Coming! EXO Leader's Solo Debut Confirmed For End of March
    We Are One: EXO Stays Together Despite Chen’s Marriage
    EXO Leader Suho Reveals Details of His First Solo Album
    EXO's Suho Reveals Highlight Medley for His Solo Album
    Tags:
    fans, trend, anniversary, band, k-pop, EXO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse