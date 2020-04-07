EXO8thAnniversary Trends Worldwide as Fans Celebrate 8 Years Since Group’s debut

The K-pop boy band showed love to their fans, too, and celebrated the date together with them.

EXO-L (the official name for EXO fans) started trending #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 in Korean, which means “Our youth is called EXO” shortly after midnight on the 8th of April (Korean time). The band debuted the same day in 2012 and fans all over the world added to the trending hashtag #EXO8thAnniversary to give love and admiration to their favs, also using quotes from the members and sharing significant moments and videos through the whole of EXO's career.

Junmyeon: For the past 5 days we have been saying this, "EXO will always be here", on this stage, no matter when, for life/forever. Even if there's 1 EXO-L who is shaking the Ddoribong (Lightstick) we will still be here#우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다pic.twitter.com/AjLLti18Zl — 면토끼 '^' 👨🏻‍🎨🖤 (@BUNNYMYE0N) April 7, 2020

Awards that EXO has Won as a Group ever since 2012~ These are the History that was created by EXO with EXO-Ls ❤️



cr. ChisaeEXOL #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/171Awo18l2 — 면토끼 '^' 👨🏻‍🎨🖤 (@BUNNYMYE0N) April 7, 2020

I promise to always stay with you, i promise to always love you with my heart. i promise to die with you in my heart and always thank you for loving us. #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 #EXO8thAnniversary#EXOnME_OursMemories8years pic.twitter.com/DYVkm7MkoQ — 𝟖𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐄𝐗𝐎 (@eexo38_) April 7, 2020

The EXO members did not stay aside and celebrate the date with some posts. One of the lead vocalists, Baekhyun, tweeted that EXO's youth are EXO-Ls, and thanked them and shared an unpublished selfie.

우리의 청춘 시대는 엑소엘 이라고 부른다! 엑소엘사랑한다!!!!!!!!!❤️ #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) April 7, 2020

The leader of the band, Suho, who recently released his first solo album, shared via Instagram a handwritten message in Korean: “Thank you for the past 8 years, EXO-L”.

The main dancer and famous “Gucci Boy” Kai posted a photo from debuting days with the words “Always miss (fans)”.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 120408 Публикация от @ zkdlin 7 Апр 2020 в 9:40 PDT

Main rapper Chanyeol updated his Instagram with a story dedicated to the anniversary and a debut photo congratulating fans with the important day.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 이땐 알았을까 #0408 Публикация от EXO_CY (@real__pcy) 7 Апр 2020 в 11:44 PDT

Chanyeol is known for the trust and love of the EXO-Ls, even being tattooed with the debut date of the band to keep the band and fans closer.

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ

ㅤ ㅤ



"You all (eris) will always be on my body until the day I die”



— Park Chanyeol



ㅤ#우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다#EXO8thAnniversary #8ternityWithEXO#To8finityAndBeyondWithEXO#EXO @weareoneEXOpic.twitter.com/VHJgw7qtjh — #Self_Portrait 📀 Stream “Im Fine” (@CHANSOOperior) April 7, 2020

Fans are flooding Twitter with tweets to congratulate their favourite band.

I am immensely grateful and happy to have met you. You are my past, my present and my future. I will support you forever and these are not empty words, I love you infinitely ❤♾ @weareoneEXO #우리의_청춘_시대는_엑소라고_부른다#EXO8thAnniversary #8ternityWithEXO pic.twitter.com/PWpl2xcqhC — MĀRINĀ🏴🏳💙💚 (@Marina4_11) April 7, 2020