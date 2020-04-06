Sex Worker at US’ Largest Brothel Predicts Sexual Outbreak After End of Coronavirus

Although the coronavirus pandemic has left most of the population stuck at home, some people are still able to work and provide for their families. Others have not been so lucky. The tourism and travel industries have been hit the hardest, as well as spheres where a close human presence is necessary.

A sex worker at the largest legal brothel in the US, Sheri’s Ranch in Nevada, claims that there will be sex boom after the coronavirus outbreak ends. "I think that sexually adventurous and generally horny people are feeling bottled up right now. When society finally overcomes coronavirus, the cork is going to pop off that bottle and people are going to indulge in a sexual outbreak", Roxanne told the Daily Star.

Professional hermit over here telling you to:



stay. inside. pic.twitter.com/fOKNqYgd8n — Roxanne Price (@RoxannePriceGFE) April 3, 2020

​Like millions of Americans, Roxanne is staying at home in order to stop the spread of the disease. The young woman revealed that self-isolation is quite challenging for her, saying that she feels a "profound lack of purpose".

"I went from having sex constantly throughout the week to having no physical contact whatsoever with human beings. It’s maddening. It’s been two weeks since a man melted in my arms and it feels like two centuries", Roxanne Price told the Daily Star.

The licensed courtesan noted that it’s not the sex that she misses, but the communication with her customers. "The thrill of captivating a potential client, bargaining with him as we negotiate prices, conversing and empathizing with my customer as we get to know each other", Roxanne said.