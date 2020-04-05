Russian Female Gymnast Shows Her Indoor Training and Opens Up About Scary Anatomical Feature

The coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than one million people, has changed our daily routines as most of the world population has been confined to their homes. For athletes, who spend most of their time training, self-isolation and lockdown have become quite challenging.

Russian gymnast Alexandra Soldatova opened up about a scary anatomical feature as she revealed how she trains at home amid the outbreak of coronavirus. "My left elbow and knee bend much more than the right ones. Of course, no one notices it during performances", Soldatova revealed in a story on Instagram. The young woman added that her weird ability scares people.

The 21-year-old also posted a video showing how she trains at home, noting that one can adjust to any life situation and practice anywhere. "Where there is a will, there is a way", wrote Soldatova in a caption to her post.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Alexsandra Soldatova. (@soldy21) 4 Апр 2020 в 4:10 PDT

In February the Russian gymnast put her career on hold. For the past two years, Soldatova had been struggling with an eating disorder known as bulimia.