'Very Fire!' Fans Ecstatic as 'Braless' Bella Thorne Sings Unreleased Ballad on Instagram

Bella Thorne set Instagram traffic spiking on 3 April, with a post that scored over 604,000 likes as the 22-year-old actress and singer flaunted her generous cleavage in some footage shared with her 22.6 million followers.
This song is so close to my heart it’s very important to really take the lyrics and digest them:) drop🌪 signs if I should release it during quarantine
The two-part videos showed the "Midnight Sun" actress, author, and producer singing a soulful ballad in her home while under California's coronavirus lockdown.
Sending fans drooling over her abs and curves, displayed in frayed jeans and a blue crop top worn without a bra, Bella Thorne whipped her dyed-green hair around and strutted around singing, with a staircase adorned with flowers serving as a backdrop to her sultry movements.
Check my last post on insta!! I love this song and it’s so important to me let me know if I should drop this song during Quarantine🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/kkRvmKAk0Z— BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 3, 2020
The lyrics of the song describe waking up and reading about “war crimes” in the news that “cost a million lives", as they go on to encourage people to “get to know one another”.
The former child model wowed fans with her incredible vocals, served up with some generous guitar additions. In her caption to the post, the singer urged listeners to “really take the lyrics and digest them".
Needless to say, fans were ecstatic and swift to respond to the singer’s request for an emoji response from anyone wanting the song to be released.
Plenty of her fans asked for a full-length version of the song, and Bella pondered in the comments if she should release another video on Wednesday.
this is the song we've been asking u to release for years please do it😭😩— Sergio✨ (@Zellaismydrug) April 3, 2020
You should already drop it!!! So we can stream and buy it :)— Claudia🇲🇽 (@spreadlovenow96) April 3, 2020
Drop it during quarantine. Very fire!🌪🔥💙— Brendon Smith🏳️🌈 (@bigdogXVI) April 3, 2020
Bella I think this song is going to be a hit— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) April 3, 2020
Music is something we need right now— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) April 3, 2020
Many adoring fans applauded the aesthetics of Bella Thorne’s home as a backdrop to the song.
The flowers in the stairs omg I’m in love— Claudia🇲🇽 (@spreadlovenow96) April 3, 2020
Not all fans were equally appreciative of the singing, however.
This is so cringey 😬— HANKS (@HanksHaley) April 3, 2020
some people should stick to acting. not everyone is made for making music 😐— maddy (@maddy09688977) April 3, 2020
The Instagram post came as Bella quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic and earlier in the week teased fans she would be posting some unreleased music.
In late March, Bella Thorne shared photos and videos on Instagram to describe the atmosphere in her home, opening up that she had enjoyed a great week with her mother, Tamara Thorne, and her sister, Dani Thorne at home thanks to the coronavirus stay-at-home protocols.
