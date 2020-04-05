Register
12:29 GMT05 April 2020
    Bella Thorne

    'Very Fire!' Fans Ecstatic as 'Braless' Bella Thorne Sings Unreleased Ballad on Instagram

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV / Bella Thorne - DSC_0458 4
    Earlier this week, Bella Thorne had teased she intended to share some unreleased music on social media as she quarantines in her California home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Bella Thorne set Instagram traffic spiking on 3 April, with a post that scored over 604,000 likes as the 22-year-old actress and singer flaunted her generous cleavage in some footage shared with her 22.6 million followers.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    This song is so close to my heart it’s very important to really take the lyrics and digest them:) drop🌪 signs if I should release it during quarantine

    Публикация от BELLA (@bellathorne)

    The two-part videos showed the "Midnight Sun" actress, author, and producer singing a soulful ballad in her home while under California's coronavirus lockdown.

    Sending fans drooling over her abs and curves, displayed in frayed jeans and a blue crop top worn without a bra, Bella Thorne whipped her dyed-green hair around and strutted around singing, with a staircase adorned with flowers serving as a backdrop to her sultry movements.

    ​The lyrics of the song describe waking up and reading about “war crimes” in the news that “cost a million lives", as they go on to encourage people to “get to know one another”.

    The former child model wowed fans with her incredible vocals, served up with some generous guitar additions. In her caption to the post, the singer urged listeners to “really take the lyrics and digest them".

    Needless to say, fans were ecstatic and swift to respond to the singer’s request for an emoji response from anyone wanting the song to be released.

    Plenty of her fans asked for a full-length version of the song, and Bella pondered in the comments if she should release another video on Wednesday.

    ​Many adoring fans applauded the aesthetics of Bella Thorne’s home as a backdrop to the song.

    ​Not all fans were equally appreciative of the singing, however.

    ​The Instagram post came as Bella quarantines amid the coronavirus pandemic and earlier in the week teased fans she would be posting some unreleased music.

    Actress Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
    © AP Photo / Arthur Mola
    Actress Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019

    In late March, Bella Thorne shared photos and videos on Instagram to describe the atmosphere in her home, opening up that she had enjoyed a great week with her mother, Tamara Thorne, and her sister, Dani Thorne at home thanks to the coronavirus stay-at-home protocols.

