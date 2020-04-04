Register
    Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex on Thursday, 6 February 2020, in Los Angeles

    'Stop the Hate!' Fans Pray as Selena Gomez Reveals Bipolar Disorder in Live Stream With Miley Cyrus

    © AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
    It looks like American singer and actress Selena Gomez has already had a long list of serious diagnoses on her plate. Now she has also been confirmed to have bipolar disorder, which is characterised by periods of extreme mood swings, from abnormal highs to extreme lows, including clinical depression.

    Child movie star and singer Selena Gomez has just received waves of love after revealing a mental health diagnosis in a live stream Instagram chat with another American celebrity, Miley Cyrus.

    “I went to one of the best mental hospitals… McLean Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things I realised that I was bipolar,” Gomez told her fellow Disney partner.

    “When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it…When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it and it took the fear away,” the actress explained.

    Bipolar disorder is a mental health illness which can cause extreme changes of mood, with periods of depression and times of abnormally elevated behaviour.

    ​Gomez, who has been in the public eye since her early childhood years, has never had easy relationships with her American audience; which has turned on her at times, such as during her on-again and off-again romance with Justin Bieber.

    However, this time, most of her fans seemed nothing but supportive, considering the fact that the actress has already been diagnosed with a list of other serious diseases such as kidney failure, lupus and anxiety. Some fans even decided to express their love by launching a Twitter trend #WeLoveYouSelena and calling upon all the haters to stop.

    Some fans even brought up the singer’s relationship with Justin Bieber, who has not commented on his ex-girlfriend’s diagnosis yet, to explain her periods of depression in the past years. Others, however, still noted that the illness does not necessarily explain Gomez’s confusing behaviour in the past and some of her doings in relation to Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

    Selena Gomez, who rose to international fame after starring in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, broke up with Justin Bieber in March 2018, after dating for several years. She has also recently delivered the 'revelation' that he was “emotionally abusing” during their bumpy love path.

    bipolar disorder, United States, Justin Bieber, Disney, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez
