‘Classy as Ever’: Netizens Slam Trump for Joking While Discussing US COVID-19 Death Toll

US President Donald Trump’s attempt at comic relief fell flat for netizens Friday evening when he interrupted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus task force briefing and began cracking jokes about his playboy past.

Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, had her statement cut short on April 3 as 45 took it upon himself to explain the “curve” and lay out his projected death toll for the country.

“The models show hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. You know what I want to do? I want to come way under the models. The professionals did the models. I was never involved in a model. But- at least this kind of model,” he quipped, noting that he wants the COVID-19 deaths to total zero - which is literally impossible at this point.

Trump: The professionals did the models. I was never involved in a model, at least this kind of model. pic.twitter.com/XerAFIvWFU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 3, 2020

Considering the US president’s lax rhetoric throughout the pandemic and the fact that the US accounts for more than a quarter of global confirmed coronavirus cases, it’s no surprise that netizens had no time for Trump’s jokes.

During Friday’s briefing, Trump also let it be known that he was not going to allow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new face mask guidelines to interfere with his presidential fashion.

When asked why he was opposed to wearing a "non-medical cloth," as recommended by the CDC, Trump said that he is “feeling good” and could not see himself donning a mask as he greets “presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens.”