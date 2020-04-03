'C*nt!': Reddit User Shares the Story of His Encounter With 'Aussie Ghost'

The video featuring the alleged ghost's voice was apparently recorded at the Swan View Tunnel in Australia.

While some people out there apparently try to get in touch with paranormal, it seems that sometimes you may get a rather rude response from the other side as a reward for your efforts, if the tale of a Reddit user who uses the handle "10YearsOf_Fear" is to be believed.

As the intrepid redditor explained, he attempted to record a spirit's voice while walking through the Swan View Tunnel, a former railway tunnel located at the John Forrest National Park in Australia.

Yet when the redditor asked the otherworldly to say something in order to record their voice, they got a rather unexpected response.

"I had a spirit call me a c*nt, few other voices I captured as well but its a long video", they explained in a caption accompanying the video they posted on Reddit. "Someone else said they also heard something say don't talk to him".

The post accrued nearly 1,000 upvotes, with netizens joking about how "Australian" the "ghost" in the video sounded.

"Most Aussie ghost experience I've ever heard of, love it", said one.

"Australia? Sounds like they want to be friends”, mused another.

"So Aussie", quipped the third.

At least one skeptic, however, argued that "there is one person clearly talking" in the video, and that that person doesn't appear to be the "ghost" in question.