Donald Trump Jr. Labels WHO 'Chinese Health Organization' Over COVID-19 Reports

While some social media users didn't seem to think highly of Trump Jr's remarks, others went on to say some rather unpleasant things about the World Health Organization in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., has apparently managed to cause quite a stir on social media with his recent tweets related to the World Health Organization.

On 1 April, Trump Jr. retweeted an allegation made by an unverified Twitter account claiming that Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said that WHO should be renamed “Chinese Health Organization”, with the US president's son stating "I'm with him!" in his own post.

I’m with him! 🚨🚨🚨



Japanese Vice PM says #WHO should be renamed "Chinese Health Organization." https://t.co/IXH27cp4kr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2020

​Trump Jr. also went on to share a 14 January tweet by WHO which said that “preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission” of the new coronavirus.

This didn’t age well. I think the world has to reassess their outlook on anything they are told by China in the future. If the CCP would have been honest from day one rather than try to save face so many lives could have been saved. https://t.co/rxDLG8omYd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 1, 2020

​"This didn’t age well. I think the world has to reassess their outlook on anything they are told by China in the future", Trump's son argued. "If the CCP would have been honest from day one rather than try to save face so many lives could have been saved".

Quite a few social media users, however, did not seem particularly pleased with either of his tweets and proceeded to give Trump Jr. a piece of their mind.

This didn’t age well. I think the world has to reassess their outlook on anything they are told by Donald Trump or his administration. pic.twitter.com/dvQs9xw7Ln — Mike Hamm (@mike_hamm) April 1, 2020

Yeah, if daddy had only listened to OUR professionals and not acted like he knew everything we wouldn't be in the place we are today. Daddy is a FAILURE!! These lives are on his and the GOP hands. HE is the accountable one!! — WantsUnity - TRUMP HAS BEEN IMPEACHED (@C_CMC4) April 1, 2020

Brainlessness is a characteristic of USA politicians , their families and their lackey states — Isabel Oliveira (@IsabelO20183051) April 1, 2020

However, there also seemed to be no shortage of those who appeared to share the US president's son attitude towards WHO.

We need a new & fresh health organization. Stop giving WHO any funds. They have no credibility! — Freddy (@FreedomFreddy55) April 1, 2020

Best is to discard WHO, like they are the ENEMY of the world. — Anna❤🇺🇸❤ (@29_Anna) April 1, 2020