Young Actress From South Indian Films Shoots Back At Trollers Comparing her To Pornstar Mia Khalifa

New Delhi (Sputnik): Celebrities from India and around the globe have been giving fans a sneak-peek into their lives via social media. Public figures, however, are trolled by anonymous people who sit behind their smart screens and post personal attacks on Instagram and Twitter. Often, celebrities ignore the trolling, but sometimes they fire back.

Recently, 20-year old actress and model Yashika Anand, who is part of the south Indian film fraternity, was tagged as the “Indian Mia Khalifa” on her Instagram posts. The young actress and former Instagram model shot to fame after she played the role of a molested girl in the 2016 south Indian film t“Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru”.

Mia is a famous 27-year old former adult movie actress, who is now engaged.

Yashika, who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, did not take the comparisons drawn by netizens lightly and replied to some comments personally. She shot back at people commenting on her body and comparing her to porn stars, calling them “assholes” while asking them to “calm their emotions”.

​The blunt replies from the actress gained her hundreds of likes on Instagram as well.

This is not the first time a celebrity has responded to inappropriate comments. Previously, actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have also replied to online trolls.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha also gave a befitting reply to her trollers, who called her a cheapskate for not donating money to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emergency fund amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sonakshi, who schooled the trollers on the fact that sharing a screenshot of your donations is a personal choice took a “minute of silence” for people who think “just because it wasn't announced, contributions weren't made”.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor jumped in to hit back at a communist hater when he said hurtful things about actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s three-year old son Taimur.