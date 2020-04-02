Truck Сarrying Load of Toilet Paper Crashes and Burns in Texas

A truck with toilet paper got into an accident in Dallas early on Wednesday. As a result of the incident, the vehicle burned along with its precious cargo, according to the New York Post.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, an accident occurred near Interstate 45 in Hutchins.

The truck driver didn't sustain any serious injuries.

TOILET PAPER FIRE: Crews in Dallas, TX are working to put out a truck fire, the truck was carrying toilet paper! No word on injuries, but we know the toilet paper is a complete loss😲🧻🧻🧻😳#2NewsAM #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/cHbzguTCTP — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) April 1, 2020

​The toilet paper being delivered was in large rolls for use in stores, restaurants and in enterprises. Hygiene products are now in high demand among customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.