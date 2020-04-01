'Stay the F*ck Home': Mia Khalifa Promotes Anti-Coronavirus Self-Isolation With New Marketing Stunt

The former porn actress promised to donate all the money made from the sales of her new t-shirts to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit NGO devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

Lebanese-American ex-porn star and former queen of Pornhub searches Mia Khalifa has stepped forward to urge people to stay at their residences in a bid to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a recent Instagram post of hers, Mia announced the beginning of sales of t-shirts emblazoned with a slogan "Stay the F*ck Home" which apparently doubled as her message to the populace.

"We couldn’t do a photoshoot, so the design team mocked up what the outside world looks like right now", she quipped, apparently referring to the backdrop she was posing against in the promo photo.

The retired adult video star promised that all the money from the sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit NGO devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, and their Chefs For America initiative.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 5 Фев 2020 в 5:15 PST

"Support a good cause, and give yourself something to look forward to in the mail while you #STAYTHEF*CKHOME for the foreseeable future", she added. "Or don’t buy this shirt and instead spend the money on a local restaurant you love".