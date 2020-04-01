Together We Rise: Priyanka Chopra to Donate $100,000 to Real-Life Female Heroes

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is known not for her acting talent alone, but also for her philanthropist work. She recently announced a huge donation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund and UNICEF to fight against COVID 19 as she felt that “together we can make difference”.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has committed $100,000 to support exemplary women; however, she has shifted the focus of her campaign to those who have demonstrated strength amid the ongoing crisis. Her announcement has come several days after her offer to donate to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund and UNICEF to fight COVID-19.

In a social media post, she has asked her fans to share the stories of four women who have overcome challenges in their own powerful way.

“We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise ,” she posted.

Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. Each week I’ll go live with @BONVIVSeltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. pic.twitter.com/9ZHJKVpsq5 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

​The actor also shared a video in which she said, “I hope you all are safe, this is a crazy time.”

If you know a woman we should highlight, visit https://t.co/DKOkARDyJs to learn more.

We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner pic.twitter.com/w4k64cnnun — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

She spoke about the campaign, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke about the campaign, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.