Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has put immense pressure on healthcare systems and resulted in a shortage of medication and medical equipment. There have been more than 800,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with 38,000 deaths.

A Vietnamese model has been harshly criticised by social media users after she posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit that she made out of medical masks. Netizens were enraged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, the young woman was "wasting" protective masks.

"I honestly believe it was a horrible gesture to build a costume with masks in this historical period. In your country maybe they are available, but here in Italy not", wrote one user.

Another netizen chimed in: "In my family there are only 3 masks left".

"A new kind of stupidity", wrote a third.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от NO ELOQUENCE - NLQ WORLDWIDE (@noeloquence) 30 Мар 2020 в 7:28 PDT

Although the overall reaction to the photo was strongly negative, there were people who liked the idea, with some dubbing the swimsuit a "maskini".

After receiving a torrent of negative comments, the young model and entrepreneur deleted the post. She later apologised in her Instagram story, saying she wasn’t aware that there was a shortage of masks in other countries.

"I live in Vietnam, where everyone is able to buy them. I have been using protective masks every day for six years", said the model.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от OANH (@oanhdaqueen) 13 Мар 2020 в 8:33 PDT

The development comes after the popular British brand I Saw It First found itself in hot water over their latest ad. The brand announced a sale of its products and promised to give free sanitisers to its first 1,000 clients. The company was accused of profiting from the pandemic.

This so really how I Saw It First is trying to get people to buy clothes during a pandemic? By saying they’ll send a free bottle of hand sanitiser?? I’m actually disgraced wtf pic.twitter.com/HBHCfOVHms — 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑 (@charlmeist__) March 25, 2020

​In response, I Saw it First promised to donate sanitisers to the UK's National Health Service.