‘He is Absolutely Correct’: Netizens React to Donald Trump Calling Nancy Pelosi 'Sick Puppy'

The speaker of the US House of Representatives is an ardent critic of the president and was one of the key figures behind the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which ended with his acquittal.

US President Donald Trump attacked Nancy Pelosi during an interview on “Fox & Friends”, calling the 80-year-old Democrat "a sick puppy". Trump’s remark came a day after Pelosi criticised him for underestimating the danger of the coronavirus outbreak on CNN’s State of the Union TV programme.

Trump called Pelosi’s comment a disgrace to the United States and her family. "It’s a sad thing. She’s got a lot of problems, and that’s a horrible thing to say", Trump said adding that Pelosi should focus on the area in San Francisco that she responsible for. "Her area where she lives has become like a slum", the president said.

Speaking on CNN on 29 March, Pelosi criticised Trump’s response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States. "As the president fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution. We had nearly 500 cases and 17 deaths already. And in that 20 days because we weren't prepared, we now have 2,000 deaths and 100,000 cases", Pelosi said.

​The United States has the greatest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world – more than 139,000, CNN reported. This is more than in China, where the virus originated. The death toll in the US currently stands at more than 2,300.