Monsta X Joohoney Writes and Produces Song for Rookie K-Pop Band Cravity

Both boy bands are working under the same agency, Starship Entertainment.

Cravity's debut album, "Hideout: Remember Who You Are", will be released on 14 April and their older colleague from Monsta X, Joohoney (real name Lee Joo-heon), participated in its creation as a composer and producer, the agency said on 30 March.

Despite the busy schedule of preparing for the new Monsta X album, whose comeback is scheduled in May, Joohoney gifted his junior colleagues a self-written and produced song.

Starship Entertainment has already dropped an intriguing teaser for the MV of the rookies in high school uniforms.



Cravity's debut is highly anticipated by fans, who have loved them since they were trainees.

I’m so proud of you boys :’)) pic.twitter.com/nRWD5xW6d4 — 지림 ♡ #HIDEOUT d15 (@JUNGMOIE) March 29, 2020

— Butter Chickyun (@RamenhaeMXMB) March 30, 2020

The new K-pop band consists of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin. The name of the band, Cravity, was created by combining "Creativity" and "Gravity" and stands for "Centre of Gravity". This is the name for the ambition to bring to the world and to show the best performance with perfect synergy of the group's members.