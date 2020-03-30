Register
30 March 2020
    In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.

    Drake Posts First Pics of Little Son, Lamenting Being Isolated From Him Amid Raging COVID-19

    The rapper admitted having fathered a child in the autumn of 2019, saying he wanted to wait for the DNA testing results to arrive before making the news public.

    As the COVID-19-provoked quarantine is in full swing, the God’s Plan rapper Drake has taken to Instagram to share for the first time a couple of pics of his cute son, two-year-old Adonis, after initially keeping his fatherhood secret from the parades of his fans.

    The snaps also included portraits of Drake cuddling his curly-haired boy and posing with the child's mother, adult movie actress Sophie Brussaux, purportedly on their kid’s second birthday.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

    Публикация от champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

    In a wordy caption, Drake admitted he could hardly wait to be back with his son and indicated that they were isolating separately due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he started off upliftingly, before continuing:

    "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

    Sophie welcomed their son in October 2017, with Drake confirming he had fathered a child from a brief fling on his 2017 album Scorpion.

    Addressing Rap Radar last year, Drake said he was in no hurry to go public with the happy news because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test. "To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not”.

    He added: "So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t”.

    The current coronavirus has taken the world by storm in the past few months, with the first cases reported in the Chinese province of Hubei in mid-December 2019. The contagious disease has since travelled the world, with well over 735,800 people contracting the novel virus. The current death tally stands at 33,983, with most fatalities registered in Italy and Spain, although the US leads the ranking in terms of the number of overall cases (142,793).

    coronavirus, COVID-19, family, Isolation, Drake
