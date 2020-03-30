Drake Posts First Pics of Little Son, Lamenting Being Isolated From Him Amid Raging COVID-19

The rapper admitted having fathered a child in the autumn of 2019, saying he wanted to wait for the DNA testing results to arrive before making the news public.

As the COVID-19-provoked quarantine is in full swing, the God’s Plan rapper Drake has taken to Instagram to share for the first time a couple of pics of his cute son, two-year-old Adonis, after initially keeping his fatherhood secret from the parades of his fans.

The snaps also included portraits of Drake cuddling his curly-haired boy and posing with the child's mother, adult movie actress Sophie Brussaux, purportedly on their kid’s second birthday.

In a wordy caption, Drake admitted he could hardly wait to be back with his son and indicated that they were isolating separately due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he started off upliftingly, before continuing:

"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”

Sophie welcomed their son in October 2017, with Drake confirming he had fathered a child from a brief fling on his 2017 album Scorpion.

Addressing Rap Radar last year, Drake said he was in no hurry to go public with the happy news because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test. "To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn’t be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not”.

He added: "So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t”.

The current coronavirus has taken the world by storm in the past few months, with the first cases reported in the Chinese province of Hubei in mid-December 2019. The contagious disease has since travelled the world, with well over 735,800 people contracting the novel virus. The current death tally stands at 33,983, with most fatalities registered in Italy and Spain, although the US leads the ranking in terms of the number of overall cases (142,793).