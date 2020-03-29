Watch US Female MMA Fighter Dance in Video After Being Criticised for Violating Quarantine

Earlier this week, MMA fighter Valerie Loureda sparked criticism after publishing a video in which she trained on a street while wearing small shorts and a rash vest.

US MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has published a video of herself dancing a day after she was criticised for shooting another video in which she was training outdoors in violation of the quarantine.

In her new video, the young woman is seen dancing while dressed in a rash vest and silk tights.

"Oh no guys I’m starting to like this..." she wrote as a comment to the video.

Oh no guys I’m starting to like this.../ my tik tok going viral https://t.co/pWZ02aeuxv pic.twitter.com/LgxJgPCsBV — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) March 27, 2020

The female fighter has ten victories and seven losses under her belt. In her latest fight, she lost to another US MMA fighter, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, in Los Angeles.

The US has become one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 125,000 confirmed infection cases and a death toll surpassing 2,000 people.