Twitter Aboil as UK Boxer Instructs How to Fight Better Half During COVID-19 Quarantine

Billy Joe Saunders says he meant it as a joke, however, his instructions on how to let off steam while staying in with the family during the current health crisis were treated by some as okaying domestic abuse.

British professional boxer Billy Joe Saunders posted a mock video guide instructing how to beat wives most effectively “when husbands are about to explode” during the quarantine, but soon thereafter pulled it. The controversial video clip was uploaded to Twitter by journalist Michael Morgan after the boxer himself had deleted his post.

Billy Joe Saunders posting this video on how to hit women is just peak CTE behaviour. I dunno, maybe I’m outta line here...this isn’t even mildly amusing, domestic violence shouldn’t be. pic.twitter.com/FESRHCQOOd — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) March 29, 2020

The footage shows the 30-year-old athlete boxing a punching ball, with Saunders speculating on the tactics of fighting a hypothetical better half after six or seven days of self-isolation.

Morgan called out the British sport buff’s post, arguing that despite the video being intended to entertain, it actually doesn’t.

“…this isn’t even mildly amusing, domestic violence shouldn’t be,” Morgan posted.

In response, Saunders waded in shortly after, offering his apologies and publicly denouncing domestic violence. However, netizens had by then already treated the video clip as food for thought.

“What the actual f*** ....this guy is clearly ill”, one posted, with others reacting similarly:

This needs reporting. Sorry, I can’t just sit by and see this sort of stupidity. — william pearson (@pearsonwill) March 29, 2020

This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen. There is no humor in domestic abuse. This clown needs to get his ass kicked repeatedly. — Bob Creamer (@RJC824) March 29, 2020

Others seem to have taken the joke easier, despite a few admitting it really is a “bad one”:

It’s Billy Joe Saunders he’s been like this for years😭 it’s very clearly just a bad joke stop being a pussy — Luke (@lukec1627) March 29, 2020

I think you have issues if you're influenced by such an obvious joke. — Bonsai Milinaka (@SuicidalTende20) March 29, 2020

Hilarious stuff😂 its obviously a joke. Maybe americans dont understand british humour🤷‍♂️ — Fly Icarus (@Flyicarus1) March 29, 2020

"Not CTE [Chronic traumatic encephalopathy] behaviour at all. Just Billy Joe being his usual scumbag self, always has been and always will be”, another opted to directly take a dig at the boxer.



Another went even further, speculating on a rather intimate matter - Saunders’ manhood.

Billy Joe suffers from micropenis - so I'm told — Billy Billy Billy Porter (@BillyBi29876987) March 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan in mid-December 2019, has taken the whole world by storm in the past two months, with the number of those infected by COVID-19 having hit 683,500, per Worldometers.info.

Governments have instructed people to stay indoors to curb the further spread of the pandemic, with millions confined to their homes working from there and ordering food deliveries instead of going to offline stores.