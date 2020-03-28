Netizens Crack up Over Viral Video of Reporter 'Social Distancing' From a Herd of Bison

A reporter has recently taught social media users a great lesson on social distancing at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The park has been closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deion Broxton with CNN affiliate KTVM was in the middle of a report at Yellowstone National Park on 25 March when he noticed a herd of bison approaching him.

The reporter's hilarious reaction has been captured on video, which has since gone viral on Twitter.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh no, I ain't messing with you. Oh no, I'm not messing with you", he said as he walked out of the frame apparently worried.

— Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

The reporter's actions have made social media users crack up, inspiring a wave of memes and jokes.

​The park has reacted to the video, saying that it was a perfect example of how to behave when a wild animal approaches and thanked Broxton for putting the Yellowstone Pledge to act responsibly and safely into action.

In the meantime, the National Park Service has posted a simple diagram showing how far people should stay away from wildlife and each other.

— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 25, 2020

The United States surpassed 104,000 novel coronavirus cases Saturday morning, days after passing China and Italy to become the country with the most infections, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.​

As the number of coronavirus cases grows from day to day, authorities all over the world have asked people to maintain social distancing and stay home.

Yellowstone National Park is a nearly 3,500-sq.-mile wilderness recreation area with hundreds of animal species, including bears, wolves, bison, elk, and antelope.