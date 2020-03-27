Video: US Teen Informed She's Class Valedictorian While Working Drive-Thru Line

A Michigan high school principal filmed herself surprising student Kaitlyn Watson at a Culver’s restaurant where the latter works to tell her that she had been named the class valedictorian for the 2020 graduating class.

In the video, Michelle Floering, the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy (GTA) in Traverse City, Michigan, placed a drive-thru order at Culver’s and asked to see Watson.

“I’m about to tell her a huge announcement,” the principal said in the video, noting that she has to stay 6 feet away to practice social distancing.

“So, I’ve got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today. You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian,” Floering told Watson.

“Thank you so much! I am so excited!” Watson responded.

“An extended school break and social distancing did not stop Michelle Floering, Secondary principal, from finding a way to give one of our seniors some exciting news! Congratulations, Kaitlyn!” reads the video’s caption on GTA’s Facebook page.

Many schools across the US have been shut down or forced to delay graduation ceremonies, proms and other events as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic sweeps aggressively across the US. According to a report by the New York Times, more than 30,000 schools across the nation have been closed.

The latest data by Worldometer reveals that there are at least 100,514 coronavirus cases in the US, and 1,546 people have died as a result.