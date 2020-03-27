Irish PM Varadkar Goes 'Linda Hamilton' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Twitter

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar addressed the nation with updates on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. He quoted a line from one of James Cameron's famous Terminator movies, while announcing the national lockdown in Ireland in a way netizens could not have missed.
WATCH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan give a briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19 | Follow live updates: https://t.co/W2t5MvPevS https://t.co/nyt44hA8Nq— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 27, 2020
Did Leo Varadkar just quote Terminator? Bad ass! #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/1yjbwJzUZp— Chris (@Himselfconstant) March 27, 2020
@LeoVaradkar quoting Sarah Connor from Terminator 😂😂😂😂#Coronavirusireland #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zUzbIoq1FQ— Provisional FAI Interim Deputy CEO (@colonelwest) March 27, 2020
Anyone else notice @LeoVaradkar making use of a well known #Terminator quote in tonight's address to the nation? Fair play to him ...he's a machine! #CoronaLockdown #coronavirus #COVID19ireland #lockdown #COVID19 #Ireland #IrelandLockdown pic.twitter.com/n2Ewfb4BUz pic.twitter.com/BTuUUPQtWi— Niall Crowley (@Crowleyniall) March 27, 2020
Some users made further parallels with the famous movie franchise, comparing the pandemic with the soulless artificial intelligence network from Terminator, Skynet.
@Schwarzenegger #Terminator @theprojecttv— Mitch Thomson (@Mitchinadhellai) March 27, 2020
Some compared the PM with Linda Hamilton, the actress who portrayed Sara Connor in the movie.
Leo going all Linda Hamilton #Terminator #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/NmCmHGT6HT— Shaun Meehan (@Pictomeehan) March 27, 2020
There are currently at least 2121 infections and 22 fatalities in Ireland due to the deadly disease, according to the most recent data.
