Irish PM Varadkar Goes 'Linda Hamilton' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Twitter

Twitter users immediately recognized the celebrated quote by Sarah Connor from The Terminator film franchise: 'There is no fate but what we make for ourselves'.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar addressed the nation with updates on the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. He quoted a line from one of James Cameron's famous Terminator movies, while announcing the national lockdown in Ireland in a way netizens could not have missed.

WATCH: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan give a briefing on the Government's response to Covid-19 | Follow live updates: https://t.co/W2t5MvPevS https://t.co/nyt44hA8Nq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 27, 2020

Some users made further parallels with the famous movie franchise, comparing the pandemic with the soulless artificial intelligence network from Terminator, Skynet.

​Some compared the PM with Linda Hamilton, the actress who portrayed Sara Connor in the movie.

​There are currently at least 2121 infections and 22 fatalities in Ireland due to the deadly disease, according to the most recent data.