Twitter Goes Sarcastic on Trump Checking Up on Bloomberg During COVID-19 Presser

Ex-Democratic candidate for the US presidency Michael Bloomberg is a former New York City mayor and one of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes.

During a coronavirus task force press briefing in Washington, US President Donald Trump was asked a question about the White House response to the pandemic by a journalist who "was with Bloomberg", responded with a query of his own, asking how Michael Bloomberg was doing. In response to Trump's apparent self-interest, Twitter did not disappoint.

Never cut 'em any slack



Trump: Who are you with?

Journo: I'm w/ #Bloomberg

Trump: How's Michael doing?



If they want some slack they can cut the rope pic.twitter.com/dH5k2vzKsZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 26, 2020

​Some users suggested that Trump may be jealous of Bloomberg's wealth.

the answer should have been still way more richer than you. — JacquesJerry (@Jacques_JP27) March 26, 2020

DRUMPF is jealous of real billionaires -- not a con artist who plays one on reality TV shows — Apple (@Americapawned) March 26, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen: The Mean Girl President. Just what the country needs right now. — Steven Daly (@Steveplustax) March 26, 2020

​As the US topped 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and recorded at least 884 deaths, overtaking China as country with most recorded infections, some users appear to not appreciate the US president's sense of humor in the middle of a press briefing about a deadly pandemic.

How about the president not attacking private citizens, being pointlessly cruel, and maybe try being an actual leader? That would be nice, ya know, during a global pandemic — Tristan Banks (@CynnerZero) March 26, 2020

no worries, a lot of American are about to lose their mothers and fathers, once the dust settles, republicans will be the ones answering for it all. — David Cache (@RecordingExpert) March 26, 2020

​The US now has the highest number of cases of coronavirus infection, according to World Health Organization data. Globally, the number of cases has eclipsed 460,000, with over 21,000 deaths.