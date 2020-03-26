'Porn Borscht': Ex-Adult Film Actress Sasha Grey Raises Eyebrows With Her Cooking of Slavic Soup

American actress Sasha Grey may have departed the pornographic film industry but she still knows how to make live streams that leave her fans open-mouthed – especially when it comes to food.

One of the world’s most-awarded porn stars Sasha Grey grabbed the attention of around 4,000 users of the Twitch live streaming platform a few days ago as she demonstrated her most profound skills in… cooking. The former adult film actress definitely had something to show off to her fans, as she was nailing a traditional Eastern European soup.

“It’s borscht. We made borscht today”, Grey told her viewers at the end of her cooking exercise which was filmed by two cameras. “Yeah, I would definitely like it to be a little bit thicker but that’s okay. It is still super healthy. Yes, it’s good. I was a little worried at the end”.

The actress looked pleased with the result of her cooking, as she publicly tasted it on camera.

“Perfect, perfect. It turned out really good, I am proud of myself”, Grey concluded and, according to the large presence of social media users who were closely following the actress’s actions, she was not the only one to be proud of.

Sasha Grey is live on twitch making Borscht. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d say — Ian (@IanLynxz) March 20, 2020

​Sasha Grey was highly awarded throughout her career in the pornographic industry, including being named the Female Performer of the Year 2008 by the AVN Awards. She has also long been listed as one of the most popular adult film actresses in Russia, where borscht remains one of the most loved and traditional dishes. It’s still unclear though, whether there is a correlation between Grey’s popularity among Russian fans and her peculiar choice of cooking recipe.