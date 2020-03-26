‘Apocalypse in Full Swing’ Footage of Blood-Red River Creeps Out Netizens - Video

Viewers on social media, petrified by the footage posted on Twitter, claimed it was proof of biblical prophecies coming true, and cited references to the Bible.

Chilling footage showing a river in Canada flowing with blood-red water has stirred up the internet. Like something out of a horror movie, the video of the Etobicoke Creek in Ontario, posted by a user by the name of @adamcarson0205 on Twitter on 25 March shows the water completely red.

@CP24 @CTVToronto Hi the Etobicoke Creek is all red??? pic.twitter.com/M3i1qvtAyW — the meatagain of my neighborhood (@adamcarson0205) March 24, 2020

​With tempers frayed globally over the coronavirus pandemic and reports of deadly locust plagues swarming over swathes of territory, needless to say many on social media who saw the footage, which generated over 62,000 views, were convinced it was an omen of bad things to come.

The apocalypse is pretty much in full swing now. 2020 was the year that it was all predicted right?! — U.G Krishnamurti (@UGKrishnamurthi) March 24, 2020

"The third angel poured out his bowl (of God's wrath) into the rivers and the springs of water, and they became blood" Revelation 16:4 — Kent Stephen (@KentStephen) March 24, 2020

Plague, now this — Nyctea (@DameMyniah) March 24, 2020

Don’t forget the swarm of locust. — TsunamiDave (@dave_tsunami) March 25, 2020

They said it would be biblical — JosephXander23 (@JosephXander23) March 25, 2020

Many viewers were inspired by the footage to quote Bibical references.

Some netizens were quick to note that the eerie phenomenon came just before Passover.

Very appropriate for this time of year.



Passover celebrates the EXODUS from Egypt.



One of the plagues must have looked like this.



It sure looks like blood. — EliseR 🔥Q❤️Truth seeker, 🗡Sword wielder🐎 (@EliseTRobby) March 24, 2020

​However, according to a twitter post by Peel Public Works, there was a more mundane explanation for the scary vision.

The group said in a tweet:

"Approximately 400L of red ink was spilt into the Etobicoke Creek.The Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks are on site and clean up is underway.”