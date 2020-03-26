'Should Be Eating Sushi': Cardi B’s Self-Isolation Meltdown Causes Social Media Uproar

American rapper Cardi B has been quite active on social media during her social distancing phase amid US government efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. She was not happy with the current situation though, as one of her most provocative social media rants about the disease has recently been bundled in “Coronavirus Remix” by DJ iMarkkeyz.

“Like I shouldn't be eating cereal - like I should be in a restaurant eating sushi,” US star rapper Cardi B cried in one of her recent TikTok videos on Wednesday as she was chewing her meal. Her outcry related to the “stay-at-home” orders the US has been implementing so far, calling upon its citizens to avoid going to public places, including shops and cafeteria, for non-essential purposes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like, why are we going through this? I don't understand it”, the singer groaned.

Her plea – one of the most explicit recently – did not go unnoticed, as many social media users rushed to Twitter and other platforms to express their disappointment with the star’s rant, as thousands of people have been dying around the world from the disease.

First world problem — Dana_AQ 🕊 (@Dana_AQ7) March 26, 2020

Sod off Cardi B. Stop making this about you, when there are millions of people fighting this disease on the front line putting themselves at real risk. Stop being an attention-seeking berk. — Rory Haczewski (@RoryHaczewski) March 26, 2020

This is why we have generations of snowflakes, looking up to so-called celebs like these and acting it out, pretending to be offended over everything. — Janarisuto (@JWMediaworks) March 26, 2020

She braver than ww2 troops landing at Normandy — NateHill95 (@NHill95) March 26, 2020

Earlier, the 27-year-old singer had already criticised the US government for mishandling the situation with the coronavirus and some alleged uncertainty surrounding its detection.

“I need to know what’s going on”, the celebrity cried last week.

One of the rapper’s online breakdowns has even helped Cardi B become even more famous, after her speech about the virus was bundled into a “Coronavirus Remis” by DJ iMarkkeyz, latter hitting the Billboard charts.

More than 70,000 people have been affected by the novel virus in the United States so far, forcing the government to call upon citizens to practice self-isolation and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the disease.