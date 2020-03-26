Netizens Blame Bollywood Singer for Infecting Prince Charles After Their Photo Emerges Online

New Delhi (Sputnik): British Royal Prince Charles made the headlines after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on Wednesday.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has come under fire after she tested positive for COVID19 last week as she had attended a party in Lucknow instead of self-isolating upon her return from coronavirus-hit London.

Even a week after the incident, netizens haven’t forgotten her misstep, with many accusing the singer of infecting none other than UK Prince Charles, who tested positive for the virus on 25 March.

The unfounded accusations have been circulating on social media after an old picture of him with Kanika Kapoor started making the rounds on Twitter.

Netizens, without confirming the time and date of the viral picture, began bashing Kanika, who is now in quarantine now, for infecting Prince Charles.

Kanika Kapoor the latest most dangerous weapon of mass destruction tested positive for the third time.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qmGqIY4FRg — trollpool (@niralsoni) March 26, 2020

​A Twitter user wrote: "Indian woman led a scathing attack on Brits and infected Prince Charles".

​Another user, while mentioning the Lucknow party with ministers, wondered how the ministers did not test positive after meeting Kanika.

Angrezo ka badla le liya isne to #KanikaKapoor pic.twitter.com/HWL77fm2CU — Swapnil Martode (@swapneilmartode) March 26, 2020

Internet finds a connection between Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles|TOI pic.twitter.com/gDnqNTilgl — ȚâŘîQ wÂňÎ (@Tariqwa33491542) March 26, 2020

​Recent reports of Kanika meeting Prince Charles appear to be fake as the pictures going viral on social media were from an event - the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’ -- hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2015.

The Prince of Wales, 71, had mild symptoms of the COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. The Prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall who does not have the infection, are in self-isolation at their stately home in Scotland.

Since the first confirmed case of COVID19 was reported from India on 30 January, so far 13 people have died, while there have bene 649 positive cases, according to data released by the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

According to the latest data made available by WHO, over 18,500 people have died worldwide while there were over 416,000 confirmed cases of the infection spread over 197 countries.