COVID-19 Lockdown: Self-Proclaimed 'Goddess' Jailed After Brandishing Sword at Cops – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in India were unprepared for an altercation that took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the ongoing coronavirus which has already infected over 600.

Police in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh had a tough time when a self-identified 'goddess' tried to defy the lockdown orders.

It happened as the self-proclaimed goddess, dressed in a traditional red saree, brandished a sword at police and refused to call off her religious gathering.

Despite police warnings of unpleasant consequences, the woman attempted to defy the health order. Police resorted to a baton scuffle to disperse the crowd and dragged the sword-wielding woman into a police vehicle.

A perspective on how tough it is for @Uppolice to enforce #21daylockdown. in Deoria , this self styled god woman ‘Maa Aadi Shakti’refused to call off a religious gathering , pointed sword at cops etc. Finally

it took a‘mild’lathicharge to disperse everyonepic.twitter.com/oQsZIFlLgl — Zia Rahman (@ZiaRahm20981007) March 25, 2020

A religious gathering had been announced on the occasion of the Hindu 'Chaitra Navratra' festival, a nine-day period of fasting and praying dedicated to the different forms of goddess Shakti (Power) who is believed by adherents to act as a mother-figure protecting mankind from evils.

The woman was reportedly inspired by her own interpretation of Shakti and attempted to scare police away.