Bollywood Celebrities Share Videos Doing Household Chores During COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is witnessing a complete lockdown due to coronavirus. To contain it, the government is seeking to ensure that people remain indoors. The virus has so far resulted in 10 deaths across the country.

Many residential welfare associations have banned the entry of maids, delivery boys and outsiders to their buildings.

This has resulted in various Bollywood celebrities taking up a ‘new job’ – doing their household chores themselves.

Several stars including heartthrob Kartik Aryan and Katrina Kaif have shared videos of themselves cleaning utensils and sweeping floors.

In the video shared by Katrina Kaif on Instagram, she is seen washing dishes. Initially, she starts washing and rinsing each dish individually then she decides to apply detergent on all the dishes and rinse it all together.

Heartthrob Kartik Aryan, known for his famous monologue in the film 'Pyaar ka Punchnama', posted a similar video in which he is washing dishes.

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture of her mopping the floor.

Similarly, another actress Kriti Sanon was cleaning her wardrobe during her quarantine time.

Bollywood has also been affected by coronavirus with all shoots and movies delayed.

Celebs are certainly trying different things to keep themselves busy during the lockdown - and their fandom entertained.