'Where is Dr. Fauci?': Twitter Misses Coronavirus Expert After He Skips COVID-19 Briefing

Twitter users have noticed the absence of Anthony Fauci at recent COVID-19 task force briefings, assuming that he and US President Donald Trump are not seeing eye-to-eye after the former noted in an interview for Science magazine that he had to repeatedly explain the facts of the coronavirus pandemic to the president.
I do not want to hear from the lunatic occupying the White House. Where is Dr. Fauci?— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 23, 2020
Where did #fauci go? pic.twitter.com/optQiUVukE— Tina Lentz (@Tlentz) March 23, 2020
Where is #Fauci? @realDonaldTrump @VP @NBCNews @CBSNews @ABC @FoxNews— Frank Jones (@FrankJo48360923) March 23, 2020
Some users suggest theories and reasons for why Fauci skipped the briefing.
Dr. Fauci is being punished for very slightly disagreeing that blow dryers aren't a cure for COVID19.— Florence Christal (@flochristal) March 22, 2020
I’ve put #DrFauci in prison for not echoing my medical directives. As soon as he starts following what I tell him, he’ll be released. Until then I can assure everyone that he won’t be hurt or harmed. I’m a very kind and lenient leader. #WhereIsFauci #Fauci— Real Donald J. Trump, Personal Commentary (@RealPresidentT) March 24, 2020
Some offered more emotional confessions.
Friday confession: I have a major crush on Tony #Fauci, and I'm not ashamed to admit it.— Dara Kam (@TheDaraKam) March 20, 2020
