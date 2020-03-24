'Where is Dr. Fauci?': Twitter Misses Coronavirus Expert After He Skips COVID-19 Briefing

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic, detailed that he had to repeatedly tell Trump the facts but has stopped appearing at daily COVID-19 briefings, causing questions on Twitter.

​Twitter users have noticed the absence of Anthony Fauci at recent COVID-19 task force briefings, assuming that he and US President Donald Trump are not seeing eye-to-eye after the former noted in an interview for Science magazine that he had to repeatedly explain the facts of the coronavirus pandemic to the president.

I do not want to hear from the lunatic occupying the White House. Where is Dr. Fauci? — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 23, 2020

Some users suggest theories and reasons for why Fauci skipped the briefing.

Dr. Fauci is being punished for very slightly disagreeing that blow dryers aren't a cure for COVID19. — Florence Christal (@flochristal) March 22, 2020 I’ve put #DrFauci in prison for not echoing my medical directives. As soon as he starts following what I tell him, he’ll be released. Until then I can assure everyone that he won’t be hurt or harmed. I’m a very kind and lenient leader. #WhereIsFauci #Fauci — Real Donald J. Trump, Personal Commentary (@RealPresidentT) March 24, 2020​

​Some offered more emotional confessions.

Friday confession: I have a major crush on Tony #Fauci, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. — Dara Kam (@TheDaraKam) March 20, 2020

​