‘Bolsonaro is Insane’: Netizens Lambast Brazilian President For Calling Coronavirus a Media Trick

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 16, 000 people worldwide, with more than 370,000 infected, according to the latest data. Authorities in several Latin American countries have imposed tough measures, including shutting borders and closing cities, to combat the spread of the disease, but Brazil's Bolsonaro has resisted urgent measures.

Social media has lambasted Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his recent comment about the coronavirus. The 65-year-old, who previously called the disease "a little flu", accused politicians and the media of overstating the dangers of COVID-19, suggesting instead that it is a "media trick". The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil now stands at 1,629 with 25 deaths.

"The people will soon see that they were tricked by these governors and by the large part of the media when it comes to coronavirus", Bolsonaro said in an interview with local television channel.

His comment refers to statements from governors of several key states in Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo, where lockdowns have been imposed and citizens told to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Bolsonaro’s statement caused an uproar, particularly on social media.

​Netizens questioned the president’s sanity and said such comments are more dangerous that the pandemic.

Others wondered why the president was seen wearing a medicinal mask if he downplays the danger of COVID-19.

​Some users joked that victims of disease would soon be accused of spreading hysteria and encouraged Bolsonaro to travel to hospitals in order to see whether the situation around COVID-19 is a media trick.

oh well just go into a hospital and he might think different when he ends up on a respirator fighting to breathe — Liz Brown (@lizoluwi) March 23, 2020

​Still others honed their meme skills ridiculing the Brazilian president.