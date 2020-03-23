Videos of Italian Mayors Berating People for Breaching COVID-19 Quarantine Go Viral

Italy has the second highest number of coronavirus cases after China and the greatest death toll in the world, standing at more than 5,400. Authorities have ordered a nationwide lockdown, only allowing people to go out to buy medicine and groceries – but it seems that some people are not willing to heed the advice.

Mayors of various Italian towns and cities have recorded videos where they lambast citizens for violating the nationwide quarantine. "Getting in mobile hairdressers? What the f**k is that for? Do you understand that the casket will be closed! Who the f**k is supposed to even see you with your hair all done in the casket?" one mayor thundered in an angry rant.

Another politician didn’t hide his frustration, saying:

"Where the f**k are you all going? You and your dogs… which must have an inflamed prostate?"

"I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home."

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

​The compilation of recorded statements has gone viral, with some social media users expressing dismay at Italians for not obeying the authorities’ orders.

They lost so many people already it's insane these mayors have to risk their own lives to tell these dumblings to go home — Possum in a Trashcan (@ATinyGremlin) March 22, 2020

If this is how Italians are behaving, no wonder its spreading so fast over there. — Sipho (@Sipho_Mudau) March 22, 2020

​Other users praised the Italian mayors for doing everything to protect their citizens

It’s good to see leaders taking things seriously. — Chris Richards 🌹🍑❤️🅰️ (@EclecticRadical) March 22, 2020

​American netizens were even jealous of the way the Italian authorities care about their people.

Politicians who care about the general welfare of their people? Why does that sound like such a foreign concept in America. — Tapp Jaker (@Dhruv47705574) March 23, 2020

​One user noted that quarantines have a very detrimental effect on some people.

Personally, I'd rather go to war.

You may find it easy, others will not. Some will experience long lasting PTSD and Depression. Some will be suicidal. (Not me, but it's still going to be extremely difficult) — James Fothergill (@jamesandrewf) March 23, 2020

​Still others joked about using one mayor’s angry rant to persuade their parents and friends to stay at home.

I'm already looking into how I can hire the Italian mayors to yell at my parents. — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) March 22, 2020

​

Some gifs to use when your boomer parents don’t listen pic.twitter.com/wOoKoDrn3S — Amanda Smith (@AmandaRTubbs) March 22, 2020

​Italy has almost 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Authorities imposed nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease on 9 March.