Priyanka Chopra Claps ‘in Spirit’ to Thank First Responders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra joined the bandwagon with her native Indians in saluting the first responders by clapping from her balcony in Los Angeles.
Sharing the video of herself on Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote: "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders battling @Covid19 by clapping on their balconies", the Bollywood star, 37, captioned a video of herself clapping. "Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit #jantacurfewindia".
Priyanka, who is herself in quarantine at her home with her husband Nick Jonas, has constantly been raising awareness of the disease and highlighting the importance of social distancing.
The spirits of Bollywood celebrities in India were also high as they shared their videos of ringing bells and clapping to cheer and motivate the hundreds of doctors, nurses, officials, and many others working tirelessly under vulnerable circumstances.
