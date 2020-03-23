Priyanka Chopra Claps ‘in Spirit’ to Thank First Responders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the general public to express their gratitude with applause for the people on the front line, including medical practitioners and health workers serving the citizens of the country at a time of crisis by clapping from their balconies on 22 March at 5 p.m. (India time).

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra joined the bandwagon with her native Indians in saluting the first responders by clapping from her balcony in Los Angeles.

Sharing the video of herself on Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote: "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders battling @Covid19 by clapping on their balconies", the Bollywood star, 37, captioned a video of herself clapping. "Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit #jantacurfewindia".

Priyanka, who is herself in quarantine at her home with her husband Nick Jonas, has constantly been raising awareness of the disease and highlighting the importance of social distancing.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ @nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome 📸- @cavanaughjames A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

The spirits of Bollywood celebrities in India were also high as they shared their videos of ringing bells and clapping to cheer and motivate the hundreds of doctors, nurses, officials, and many others working tirelessly under vulnerable circumstances.