Not so Smart: Word 'Covidiot' Added to the Urban Dictionary

The Urban Dictionary has coined the word "covidiot", reserving it for people who are definitely not helping others in these dark times: those actively travelling amid the outbreak, risking to spread the infection, or dedicated fans of hysterical stockpiling, which causes real issues in some areas hit by the disease.
This may be well known but I just saw it. #COVIDIOT. pic.twitter.com/ChALVBIGod— Karl Bilimoria (@kbilimoria) March 22, 2020
The word has been circulating on social media for some time, as numerous users expressed their anger over the stupid behaviour of some people, who have been too relaxed, or too frightened to think straight.
What is USD?— Afraz Adnan (@afrazzzadnan) March 22, 2020
World is gonna introduce new currency #COVIDIOT https://t.co/6E2BPeEU79
"If I get corona, I get corona"— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 20, 2020
US students on Spring Break continue to party, despite warnings about coronavirus https://t.co/fwURJxjg1P pic.twitter.com/oZjaO1ubuE
One person's mistake can affect us all.— Mir Muhammad 🇵🇰 (@MirPAK5) March 21, 2020
Be responsible.
Practice social distancing.#Covid_19 #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/y9kbNyOUMj
