Not so Smart: Word 'Covidiot' Added to the Urban Dictionary

The global pandemic has reached almost every country, infecting nearly 340,000 and killing over 14,700, but that's not the only thing. Against the backdrop of this virus, markets have plunged and numerous people have gone into survival mode, causing the situation to worsen with their coronavirus-induced panic.

The Urban Dictionary has coined the word "covidiot", reserving it for people who are definitely not helping others in these dark times: those actively travelling amid the outbreak, risking to spread the infection, or dedicated fans of hysterical stockpiling, which causes real issues in some areas hit by the disease.

This may be well known but I just saw it. #COVIDIOT. pic.twitter.com/ChALVBIGod — Karl Bilimoria (@kbilimoria) March 22, 2020

​The word has been circulating on social media for some time, as numerous users expressed their anger over the stupid behaviour of some people, who have been too relaxed, or too frightened to think straight.

World is gonna introduce new currency #COVIDIOT https://t.co/6E2BPeEU79 — Afraz Adnan (@afrazzzadnan) March 22, 2020