Russian Fitness Model Draws Ire After Making Swimsuit of Medicinal Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian bodybuilder and fitness model Yulia Ushakova has caused a stir on social media by posting a photo of herself wearing a swimming suit she made out of respirators and a medicinal mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just ordered on AliExpress this trendy swimsuit. The built-in valves allows the skin to breath, unfortunately you can’t wear it for more than two hours. I don’t know whether this has become a new challenge on Instagram. But I like the idea. What do you think?", Ushakova asked her 515,000 followers.
It seems that people didn’t appreciate the girl’s sense of humour.
"You should have ordered brains", wrote one user.
"There is a global lack of masks. This is the worst joke I have seen during these horrible days", wrote another.
One netizen said: "Totally stupid and disrespectful to all doctors and all those who are suffering [from coronavirus] Unfollow right away".
The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which has infected more than 300,000 across the world has caused a shortage of medical equipment, including medicinal masks, with authorities in several countries asking businesses to reorient and start producing medical gear.
