Ex-Man Utd Star's Wife Makes Uplifting Post-Coronavirus Promise in Nude Instagram Post

Javier Hernandez’s better half has indulged in a bit of nostalgia amid the coronavirus chaos, posting a throwback to the old days of her riding naked on a horseback along an empty picturesque coastline.

Sarah Kohan, the Australian wife of former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez has shared a picture of herself naked on a horse as she vowed to return to similar kinky demonstrations as soon as the coronavirus crisis is over. She, like millions of others around the world, has been forced to self-isolate, in a desperate bid to curb the spread of the novel virus.

"Two years ago today from a work trip shooting for Luli Fama in Fiji with France Durque and Jesse Rambis", she wrote below the racy beach snapshot of her sitting on a horse in her birthday suit.

She then posted enthusiastically:

“Can we go back please? Once the world is safe again and free from a highly contagious illness", Kohan wrote, issuing the now much-awaited condition. For now, she appears to be making the most of her time at home, as follows from her other no less revealing snap of her taking it easy with a book on a bed:

“When the world's in crisis create your own charmed life at home. #stayhome", she captioned it.

According to estimates published on worldometrics.info, the total number of globally registered coronavirus cases has hit well above 308,400, with the death toll currently at over 13,000.

Italy has overtaken China, the place of origin of the virus, to become the epicentre of the pandemic, with a registered 53,578 COVID-19 cases and over 4,800 deaths. Governments have been instructing citizens on sweeping quarantine and self-isolation measures. Due to disrupted logistics and economic networks, concerns are mounting over possible shortages of staple items and other commodities.