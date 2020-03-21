'Kim & Ye Finally Exposed': Kanye West Branded 'Liar' as 'Unedited' Call With Taylor Swift Leaked

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West started back in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards. As Swift was receiving the award for Best Female Video and delivering her acceptance speech, Kanye climbed on stage, took the microphone from her, and said he considered Beyonce’s music video the best. Later, Ye issued an apology, which Swift accepted.

A video showing a phone conversation between rapper Kanye West and pop singer Taylor Swift has been posted online, sparking heated comments on social media. In 2016, the longstanding conflict between the two reignited after Ye released the song Famous, which had the following lyrics:

"For all my Southside n****s, that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might have sex, I made that b**ch famous".

Back then, Swift said she objected to the song’s “strong misogynistic message”. Kanye claimed that the two had discussed the lyrics and that the young woman had given her approval. Swift’s representatives said that the conversation did take place, but that the rapper did not call for her approval, but asked the singer to post the song on her Twitter account and that Taylor was never aware of the line "I made that b**ch famous".

West’s wife Kim Kardashian took to social media to defend her spouse and called Swift a liar, saying that she had approved the lyrics. She posted a video showing Ye and Swift discussing the lyrics, with the young woman agreeing to how she was mentioned in the song.

The row between Swift on the one side and Kim and Kanye on the other gained a lot of media attention and led to the hashtag #TaylorSwiftCancelled with millions of people criticising the singer.

Now a full recording of the conversation has been posted online, apparently showing that the rapper only informed Swift about the first line.

Taylor Swift was cancelled & attacked for this, to the point it affected her mentally and made her think she had to disappear from the spotlight. So sad she received that treatment when she was telling the truth the entire time. #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/oxK9peaa6E — Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) March 21, 2020

​The news has caused furore on social media, with the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty trending on Twitter. Netizens noted that Swift was telling the truth and that those who criticised her now owe her an apology.

People called Taylor Swift a snake because they didn’t believe her but her fans already knew that she was telling the truth 👏🏼 #TaylorToldTheTruth #KanyeWestIsOverParty



THE ARTIST THE FANDOM pic.twitter.com/d1lVyukPQY — Irene 🤍 - Lover fest (@lillyosmenttt) March 21, 2020

It makes me sad seeing people ripping Taylor Swift's reputation and career when she was telling the truth all along. The world owes Taylor Swift an apology #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/34T91jn48h — 𝔼𝕦𝕣𝕠𝕣𝕒 (@TaylorIzGod) March 21, 2020

Others lambasted Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian for calling Swift a liar and manipulating public opinion.

what’s that? kim and kanye finally exposed for lying and receiving their predicted karma after publicly mortifying taylor swift? i love this song #kanyewestisoverparty pic.twitter.com/4WKKRoDZbd — anna (@alyciasbish) March 21, 2020

not so breaking news @kanyewest doesn’t care about anyone but kanye.



watching kanye blatantly lie to @taylorswift13 made me sick to my stomach.



taylor was genuine and kind while kanye was manipulative and pretty monstrous. https://t.co/Arh5ak1YnO — Zach Sang (@zachsang1) March 21, 2020

​Some users even speculated about how Kardashian, who has a multimillion army of followers on social media, would try to deal with this issue.

Kim getting ready for her apology video #KanyeWestIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/8Z4avmO4iY — Sarah (@stfusarahxx) March 21, 2020

​Others were happy that after years of criticism and bullying, Taylor Swift had finally received justice.

​Some users said that the news would end Kanye West’s career and stressed that even President Barack Obama considered Kanye a bad person…

​In 2019, Swift revealed how the feud between her and Kanye had affected her life, saying that it was an "isolating experience".

"I don’t think there are many people who can actually understand what it’s like to have millions of people hate you very loudly. When you say someone is cancelled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be received as kill yourself".