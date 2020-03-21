Mia Khalifa Strips Down to End Hunger Amid Raging COVID-19 Pandemic

The Lebanese-American former porn star, who enjoyed huge popularity during her short - several months’ long - stint in the adult entertainment industry, has come up with a rewarding venture for those “stuck at home” due to the coronavirus threat.

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has bound many to home offices, Mia Khalifa has wowed her fans by stripping down “for a good cause". Under the conditions of a new flashmob she has taken up, one needs to post a picture in underwear by Parade (or any other brand) to get $1 donated to the charity "Feeding America".

“If you haven’t gotten your hands on a pair of Parade’s yet, then post anyway and support ♥️ I nominate every bad bitch that’s stuck at home and reaching for content right now", Khalifa captioned her saucy picture in orange knickers and a purple top.

According to the bio-section on its Instagram page, Feeding America is a network of food banks that “leads the fight” to end hunger in diverse communities nationwide.

Like the rest of the world, the US is scrambling to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, with a task force instructing citizens on ubiquitous quarantine and self-isolation measures. Due to disrupted logistics and economic networks, concerns are mounting over possible shortages of staple items and other commodities.

Per worldometrics.info, the US has so far seen 19,773 coronavirus cases, with the death toll currently at 275.

Around the world, Italy has overtaken China to become a hotbed of the pandemic, as the spread has been referred to by the WHO, with a registered 47,021 COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 deaths.