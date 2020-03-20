DC Native Branded 'Selfish' Over Loo Roll Snow Angel as Locals Face Shortages Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

A man from Washington, DC has been trolled and praised on social media for a cheeky social media stunt where he brags about his surplus of toilet roll supply amid shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Machiavelli hoarded nearly 100 rolls of toilet paper last month for his family after fearing being quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Machievelli, a work-from-home software engineer, posted a video of himself making a 'snow angel' in his toilet paper stash, which gained over 51,000 views and over 1,000 retweets.

He estimates that his orders, bought as two 48-roll packs from Amazon, will last his family 7.68 months, Daily Mail reported, adding that he may use them for bartering if the situation worsens.

But he faced intense backlash for showing off his surpluses as others were unable to find any in stock, with some calling him 'selfish'.

He got the idea to post the video after a woman, 31, received immense backlash for posting a callous response on potential deaths from the pandemic.

He said: "On Twitter it was trending as "she's 31" or "she's only 31". Outrage and humor is a better combination so I thought the idea had potential and asked my wife to help me set it up and film it. I haven't done anything else with them. I've been thinking of wrapping myself up like a mummy and actually wasting it, as that would cause quite a stir online, but actually wasting seems pretty disrespectful.

He concluded: "Buying the amount that I bought and actually using it I feel no guilt about.