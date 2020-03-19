Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Wants to 'Taste Motherhood in Next Few Years'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, seems to be balancing her personal and professional life with aplomb.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in Udaipur, Rajasthan in 2018, now has her plans set on motherhood.

In an appearance on designer Diane Von Frustenberg’s podcast 'InCharge with DVF', the actress shared that she is looking forward to enjoying the next phase of her life - motherhood.

“I am at a pause and prep in life after getting married. I kind of took it a little bit easy. I just did one movie. I travelled a lot. Both our lives are so busy that we had to make an effort to spend enough time with each other. But this year is all about getting back into work and prep. I am doing some incredible things this year,” the actress spoke about her journey after walking down the aisle with Nick.

Talking about her future plans, she said, “I want to be able to have the part of the world or an audience of the world that may not know my work get introduced to me as an artist. And I’m hoping that will happen in the next few years. And I also want to taste motherhood. I want to be able to do both.”

Priyanka and Nick had two wedding ceremonies: the first one, a white wedding, was held in December 2018 followed by a lavish wedding involving Hindu rituals.

The couple have been seen sharing some cosy times together both during their red carpet appearances and while enjoying weekend gateways at the beach.