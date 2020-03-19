'The Hypocrisy is Palpable': Netizens Lay into Gal Gadot's Celeb-Infused Take on Lennon's 'Imagine'

Amidst her self-imposed quarantine over the coronavirus epidemic, Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram to bring together a star-studded lineup of friends in a bid to offer encouragement to all similarly struggling with the disruption to their lives the pandemic has wrought.

​Confessing her self-imposed quarantine was making her feel “philosophical”, Gadot said:

“This virus had affected the entire world, everyone, it doesn't matter who you are, where you're from, we're all in this together.”

The video, which the Wonder Woman sequel star shared with her 36.8 million followers as she embarked on Day 6 of her self-isolation, brought together an array of fellow superheroes sharing verses from the classic song, such as Natalie Portman, who portrays Thor in Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and Zoe Kravitz, aka Catwoman in “Batman”.

Explaining how the idea for the medley occurred to her, the actress said she had stumbled upon a video of a man playing John Lennon's Imagine on trumpet in Italy, where the entire country in lockdown due to the pandemic.

Gadot adds:

“It was so powerful and pure about this video, and it goes like this.”

At this point, the actress starts the first line of the song, after which the video cut to Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden and Sarah Silverman each delivering a line from the classic song.

The video continued with a new celebrity delivering each line including Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz and Sia.

Other stars appearing in the footage are Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, and the original “Wonder Woman” - Lynda Carter.

The video wraps up with verses by Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph, before Gadot sings the final line.

Many netizens were left unimpressed by the effort, as they suggested the “hypocrisy is palpable”.

I've always hated this song. "Imagine no possessions" sung by some of the wealthiest people in the world 🙄 — Pinko.Snob (@pinko_snob) March 19, 2020

The hypocrisy is palpable — Francis Swiftfox (@SwiftfoxFrancis) March 19, 2020

Imagine redistributing wealth — Mega Guillotine 2020 (@n0f0x) March 19, 2020

imagine them opening their purse — ً (@cbxmvs) March 19, 2020

me closing the gal gadot video out after the first lyric pic.twitter.com/SuXXz3YlNE — jasmine ♏️ (@jasaaliyahhh) March 19, 2020

A bit tone deaf considering COVID is highlighting the many problems most Americans face- money, their health, home schooling kids while working and healthcare/insurance issues. Things that ppl in the video don't have to worry. It's a bit patronizing now I think of it. — Ms. Fields (@4footballfields) March 19, 2020

how does this help — Gordon Maloney (@gordonmaloney) March 19, 2020

Wow they really cured corona with this one — hey (@lukewarmtweet) March 19, 2020

​Some netizens, however, wondered why the video had generated so much “hate”.

I’m so confused why is everyone hating on it? — Ryann (@ryannisconfused) March 19, 2020

​Gadot’s take on John Lennon’s iconic track comes after movie theaters across the country are being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, with many Hollywood productions put on hold.

Similarly, Gadot's superhero sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”, scheduled to hit theaters on 5 June, is in limbo.

Warner Bros. has not yet offered an official statement regarding any changes to the release of “Wonder Woman 1984”.