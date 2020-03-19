Register
09:49 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    SNOWFLAKE AND SAFESPACE

    Meet Snowflake and Safespace, Marvel’s New ‘Woke’ Superheroes of the OK Boomer Age

    © Photo : marvel.com/screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/27/1078622703_0:0:1211:681_1200x675_80_0_0_804e0ae6d5a4b84f910dcca760400ecb.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202003191078622772-meet-snowflake-and-safespace-marvels-new-woke-superheroes-of-the-ok-boomer-age/

    It seems that Thor and Hulk emit too much toxic masculinity for the Marvel Universe so the writers had come up with a new line-up of teenage rebel characters. One of them identifies as neither male nor female.

    A bunch of new superheroes have entered the fray to save the Marvel Universe, and the internet is confused, to say the least.

    Marvel’s reboot of the New Heroes series has a pretty diverse cast: Screentime, an incel boy patched permanently into the world wide web; Trailblazer a girl with a magical backpack, and B-Negative, a music-obsessed living vampire.

    And then there are two characters that have stunned comic fans – and these people have seen a lot of weird stuff.

    They are Snowflake and Safespace (those are real names and not ridicule). Snowflake is apparently a genderfluid whose preferred pronouns are “they/them”. *They* wield crystallised snowlake-shaped shurikens, while *their* twin brother Safespace, described as a “stereotypical jock”, is able to create force fields – but only when he’s protecting somebody else.

    The psychic twins are “hyper aware of modern culture and optics”, and use their powers as “a post-ironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying”, Marvel explained.

    The new New Warriors are “teens fighting against labels that have been put on them,” said writer Daniel Kibblesmith, who created the line-up together with artist Luciano Vecchio. “It’s this idea that these are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory to take those words and wear them as badges of honour.”

    “Every New Warriors comic has always felt like a reflection of the year that it came out. And I don’t think we’re worried about being dated.”

    However woke the new superheroes may be, they’ve caused some unflattering chatter on the internet, including in the LGBTQ+ community.

    “I thought this was a parody at first,” mused games journalist Ian Miles Cheong.

    “Marvel has officially turned into a parody of themselves,” lamented another commenter. “Marvel knows comics are circling the drain, so they figured they might as well go all in.”

    One cartoonist proposed a pair of satirical cisgender superheroes for Snowflake and Safespace: Privilege and Essentia.

    This might not Marvel’s only contribution to much-sought diversity in comics. In January, the company announced it would feature a transgender hero in an upcoming movie.

    Tags:
    transgender, woke, superheroes, Marvel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse